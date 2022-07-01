Ward committee plays only advisory and consultative role: Commissioner

City councillors express their reservation over functioning of ward committees in the council meeting

Following complaints by several councillors that members of ward committees were sidelining them during the monthly meetings, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar on Thursday clarified that ward committees only play an advisory and consultative role and councillors, who head the committees, have the final say.

Councillors expressed their reservation with working of ward committees during the discussion on the formation of area sabha at the ordinary meeting of Mangaluru City Corporation’s Council here.

Jagadeesh Shetty, councillor from Boloor ward, said ward committees have been set up for bringing in transparency in execution of development works in the ward. “But members of the committee are misusing it for political reasons. Lot of negativity about the committee is being circulated,” he said.

Nominated councillor Radhakrishna alleged that ward committee members are forcing councillors to agree to their views on development works. “If we do not agree, they are going to (Mangaluru City Corporation) Commissioner and putting pressure on us. Elected councillors should not be sidelined (in ward committee proceedings),” he said.

Kadri South councillor Kadri Manohar Shetty said a Bengaluru-based Non Government Organisation was campaigning that it will fill the vacant ward committee member posts. “Has the corporation delegated its responsibility to the NGO,” he questioned.

Bunder coucillor Abdul Lathief wanted to know whether he should hold two meetings together if he has missed to convey the earlier meeting. Pachhanady councillor Sangeetha R. Nayak said the council needs to set right the working of ward committee before moving ahead with constituting area sabhas.

Councillor supreme

Mr. Sridhar said councillor of the ward heads the ward committee and his/her decision will always be final. The ward committee only functions as a consultative and advisory role. The ward committee meetings should be held once every month.

Mr. Sridhar said outsiders can only view the ward committee meetings and they do not have any say in the proceedings. He said the corporation has not given any responsibility to any NGO to fill the vacant post of member in ward committee.

Mayor Premanand Shetty said a MCC engineer each has been nominated as the member secretary of ward committee. These engineers have been trained in holding of ward committee meeetings. “Some of these engineers are new. Councillors should work in tandem with engineers in smooth conduct of meeting,” he said.

Chief Whip Sudhir Shetty Kannur said the issue of formation of area sabha will be taken up in the next general body meeting as all the 60 councillors are yet to nominate two members each from the ward to area sabha.