Waqf controversy is Siddaramaiah’s new ‘Hindu virodhi’ model, alleges Capt. Chowta

Published - November 23, 2024 10:51 am IST - MANGALURU

Mr. Siddaramaiah is inspired by Tippu Sultan and Mugals to come up with new models of harass Hindus, claims the BJP MP

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament, Captain Brijesh Chowta. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The move of the State Government to issue notices to owners of lands notified as waqf is the new anti Hindu model of Chief Minister Siddwaramaiah, claimed BJP State Secretary and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta in Mangaluru on Friday.

Speaking at a the day long dharna of the Dakshina Kannada district BJP unit as part of “Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku” (My land my right) campaign, at the Rajaji Park, Capt. Chowta said Mr. Siddaramaiah is inspired by Tippu Sultan and Mugals to come up with new models of harass Hindus. When Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is touring around the country to collect opinion about proposed amendments to Waqf Act, Siddaramaih made officials to take up the drive to claim properties notified as Waqf property. Naive land owners are taken aback with these notices and are being forced to visit Waqf board to reclaim their lands.

Instead of acting against persons who have encroached waqf properties and making commercial sue of it, the State Government is deliberately harassing poor peasants by issuing notices. The State Government should appear before the JPC and state regarding the proposed amendments to Waqf Act, he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said merely by taking back the notice the character of the land does not change and it remains waqf property in the property record. Mr. Kamath said party is moving around and collecting records of properties that were recently notified as waqf property. “We will continue our agitation and ensure no property is illegally taken over as waqf property,” he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty and BJP District President Satish Kumpala also spoke.

