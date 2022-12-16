  1. EPaper
Walls of caste, creed, and religion should be broken to lead peaceful life: Bishop

December 16, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Diocese Bishop Most Rev. Gerald Isaac Lobo on Friday said there was a need to break the walls of caste, creed, and religion to lead peaceful life in society.

Participating at a Christmas get-together in Udupi, the Bishop said Christmas brings in the festive mood and the crib conveys the message of staying united. He said the birth of Jesus Christ brought the message of peace and love on the Earth.

Rev. Lobo said sacrifice has a great importance in life. The life of Jesus Christ emphasises the sacrifice in life. He said the God loved the Earth, so he sent his son Jesus Christ. Jesus Christ also emphasised on conservation of nature, so as to enable people to continue to worship the nature to hand over the liveable planet to the next generation, he added.

Participating in the event, senior civil judge and District Legal Services Authority member-secretary S. Sharmila said all the people should try to imbibe the message of Jesus Christ in life where he had said peace alone can nurture this world for better days ahead.

