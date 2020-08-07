Wall collapses inside Pernem tunnel

The services of several trains on Konkan Railway network have been suspended till August 20 following after a tunnel-lined wall inside Pernem tunnel in Goa collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday.

A release from KRCL here said that the wall of the tunnel between Madure and Pernem stations in the Karwar region of the corporation collapsed at km 384/6-7. There were no casualties. KRCL officials rushed to the site for early restoration of traffic.

Consequently, the Railways has diverted some of the trains operating via Konkan network, including Train No 02617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Special Express which was operated via Madgaon-Londa- Miraj- Pu- ne-Panvel-Kalyan.

Train No 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special Express was diverted via Madgaon-Londa-Miraj-Pune and Panvel. Train No 02432 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Special Express was diverted via Panvel-Pune-Miraj-Londa and Madgaon.

Train Nos 02283/02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Duranto Express Special (two trips each) would be diverted via Pune-Londa-Madgaon.