ADVERTISEMENT

Walking track project at Mangala Stadium will be completed soon, says MLA

September 09, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, inspected the walking track project at Mangala Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The construction of a walking track at Mangala stadium is nearing completion and it will be put into use soon, according to Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath.

Mr. Kamath, who inspected the construction work on Friday, said in a statement on Saturday that walkers had demanded the construction of track while taking up other development projects at the stadium. The government had released ₹1.5 crore for building the track. The pending works of constructing the track will be completed at the earliest to open the track for use by walkers, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US