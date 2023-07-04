Walkie-talkies of CISF at Mangaluru International Airport become thing of the past

July 04, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - MANGALURU

The familiar crackle of walkie-talkies used by the aviation security group (ASG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Mangaluru International Airport is now a thing of the past.

The ASG personnel are now, from July, reporting for duty with their new state-of-the-art communication kits provided by the airport. This keeps the entire communication with the security operations control centre (SOCC), manned by CISF, strictly on a need-to-know basis.

The communication kits, connected to their respective walkie-talkies fit snugly inside the ear of the ASG personnel. This ensures that all communication between SOCC and the on-field personnel is one a one-to-one and within the force basis.

This advancement also frees the hands of the personnel which hitherto was holding the walkie-talkie, giving them the advantage to use their hands to wield the weapon in an emergency, a release from the airport said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virendra Mohan Joshi, Senior Commandant and Chief Airport Security Officer, said the communication kits ensure that the wireless communication reaches to only those for whom it is intended.

“The airport has multiple stakeholders. Security related communication is not meant for all,” Mr. Joshi said.

“The hands-free communication kits will also add to the operational readiness of the ASG personnel,” he added.

The airport has provided 25 such communications kits to the ASG personnel. “This is in line with a series of measures taken by the airport authorities in ensuring that there is no compromise on the security of the airport,” the release quoted the MIA spokesperson of having said.

The airport in the past procured a bullet resistant vehicle for use by ASG personnel. “We are committed to meeting the requirements of the ASG personnel,” the spokesperson added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT