Walkathon to mark 75 years of independence

Mangaluru

11 August 2021 10:26 IST

The event was conducted by the Coast Guard in Mangaluru

Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka) conducted walkathon on August 11 to commemorate 75 years of independence with the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in Mangaluru.

Flagging off the event, Imamuddin Ahmad, Commissioner of Customs and CGST, said a walkathon is a great way to get everyone on their feet and active by promoting a healthy lifestyle. He stressed a target of 75,000 steps for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The festival of 75 years of independence should be an event in which the spirit of the freedom struggle, tribute to martyrs and their pledge to create India could be experienced.

In order to enhance cooperation between the two services (Indian Coast Guard and Customs), another area of thrust in which both agencies have been successful was maintaining synergy with regard to operations and other maritime activities, said a release from the Indian Coast Guard.

The significance of the event is to emphasise India's glorious history and showcase India's development since independence, and to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives, it said.

A total of 100 persons participated in the event near Custom Road, New Mangaluru, covering a distance of 7.5 km. ICG has planned a special community interaction drive for fishermen in the coming days and will be hoisting the national flag in various islands and lighthouses.