Walkathon to create awareness on drug abuse in Mangaluru on Friday

Published - October 16, 2024 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Authorities of Mangalore Diocese addressing a press meet in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Authorities of Mangalore Diocese addressing a press meet in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARANGEMENT

The Mangalore Diocese, in association with Catholic Board of Education, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, St. Aloysius College and St. Joseph’s Engineering College, will organise a walakthon to create awareness on drug abuse in the city on Friday.

The walkathon will start from St. Aloysius College at 2 p.m. Students will hold drug abuse awareness placards and walk till Nehru Maidan.

Secretary of Catholic Board of Education Praveen Leo Lasrado, told reporters here on Wednesday that the diocese has been holding drug abuse awareness campaigns at all its education institutions for the last two years. Last year, it organised a marathon and this year it will organise a walkathon, he said.

Administrator of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Ajith B. Menezes said Father Muller institutions have zero tolerance for drug abuse. There are special squads which frequently check students at hostels and other places in the campuses. There are trained counsellors to attend to problems of students. Mr. Menezes said the institution has been helping the Mangaluru police in testing those suspected of drug consumption.

Mr. Lasrado said there are over 50 trained counsellors to attend to students’ problems in 243 institutions falling under the Catholic Board of Education. Roshan Monterio from St. Aloysius College said the institution’s drug abuse prevention system was working effectively.

Rector of St. Aloysius Father Melwyn Pinto will flag off the walkathon. Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan and Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal will take part in the function to be held at Nehru Maidan.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Karnataka / Mangalore / narcotics & drug trafficking / universities and colleges

