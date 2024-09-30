Walkathon marks World Heart Day celebration in Mangaluru

A large number of people participated in the walkathon, saree run, and marathon events held to mark World Heart Day in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 29.

More than 1,000 people took part in the walkathon organised by Katurba Medical College, in association with the Indian Medical Association, on Sunday morning. Most of the participants sported red t-shirts. The walkathon was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar at 6.45 a.m. National athlete Ayush Devadiga led the participants by carrying a torch light.

Students carried different placards and raised slogans namely “Dil Ki Raksha Jeevan Ki Surasha”, “Be Strong Live long”, and “Let’s walk the beat” as they walked. The participants went past Hampankatta Circle and the IMA Mangaluru office, before reaching Marena Sports Complex of the KMC by 7.15 a.m.

The participants stood in the shape of a heart and released red balloons in the air. The KMC gave away prizes to groups whose slogans were catchy. They also felicitated winners of the ‘reel making’, ‘e poster’, and ‘cold cookery’ competitions held as part of World Health Day. Prizes were given to the best posters. Vasudev Kamath from Mangalore Runners Club, who walked barefoot, Binoy Kumar Dubey from Indian Coast Guard, and three others were felicitated for being ‘Enthusiastic’ participants of the event.

Several women took part in the 3-km ‘Saree walk n run’ that was flagged off from the Canara High School, Urwa. A good number of runners took part in the 5-km ‘Endurance Run’, organised by Atomm Fitness Club in Mannagudda.