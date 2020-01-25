Walkathon marks Nightingale’s birth anniversary

The Manipal College of Nursing (MCON), a unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), in association with the Kasturba Hospital and all nursing education institutions of Udupi district, marked the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, with a walkathon here on Friday.

The WHO has designated 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife as recognition of the contributions made by nurses in healthcare and for achieving the sustainable development goals.

Poornima Baliga, Dean of Tata Manipal Medical College, Jamshedpur, flagged off the walkathon at the KMC Greens here. Around 2,600 participants walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and returned to the lawn of MCON, where they lit candles and rededicated themselves by taking the nurses pledge. After the walkathon, a stage function to commemorate the beginning of the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale was organised on the college premises. Anice George, Dean, Manipal College of Nursing, welcomed the gathering.