Walkathon in city on Sunday

Nitte Deemed to be University will organise a walkathon in the city on Sunday on the occasion of World Diabetes Day.

It will start from Nitte Day Care Cinic, Pumpwell at 7.30 a.m. and pass through Kankanady, Bendore well, Collectors’ Gate, SCS Hospital, Colaco Hospital, Bendorewell and ends at Nitte Day Care Clinic.

A diabetic friendly food exhibition has been organized in association with Nitte Institute of Hospitality Services at Nitte Day Care Clinic on November 13 and November 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 25 recipes which are very healthy food suitable for diabetic patients, a release said.