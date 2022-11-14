Walkathon creates awareness on diabetes prevention

November 14, 2022 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST

Nitte Deemed to be University, in association with Nitte Day Care Clinic, organised a walkathon to create awareness on diabetes and its prevention and healthy lifestyle in Mangaluru on Sunday. The walkathon, which started at Pumpwell, passed through Kankanady, Bendoorwell, Collector’s Gate, SCS Hospital to return to Pumpwell via Bendoorwell. More than 500 people participated in it. The university also organised a two-day exhibition of 25 diabetic-friendly recipes (food) at the day care clinic at Pumpwell. It will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, a release said.

Hindustani, Carnatic music in city on November 26

Vivid Arts and Entertainment, The Pioneer Arts Education Society in association with Sangeet Bharati Foundation, Mangaluru, will organise a Hindustani and Carnatic music concert at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall on November 26, at 5.30 p.m. Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande will present a Hindustani vocal concert. She will be accompanied on the harmonium by Pandit Vyasamurthy Katti and on the tabla by Pandit Ravindra Yavagal. Vidwan Ganesh and Vidwan Kumaresh will present a violin jugalbandi on the occasion. They will be accompanied on the mrudangam by Vidwan B. Harikumar and on the ghatam by Vidwan Trichy Krishnaswamy. It is the 12th event under the series, Uttar-Dakshin, of the organisers. Entry is free.

Registration opens for Manipal Marathon in February next

Manipal Academy of Higher Educationn (MAHE) has announced registration for the fifth edition of the Manipal Marathon which will be held on February 12, 2023. MAHE will organise the event in collaboration with Udupi District Amateur Athletic Association and NEB Sports Bengaluru. A total cash prize of ₹15 lakh will be given away during this edition, a MAHE release said. The marathon aims to create awareness on childhood cancer with the tagline, “Early Detection saves lives-I Can Cer-Vive”. MAHE is expecting to host about 15,000 runners in this edition, which includes participants of all age categories, attracting runners from Ethiopia, Germany, Kenya, England, Nepal, Malaysia and Sri Lanka as in the previous editions, it said.

125 students of Yenepoya Nursing College graduate

In all, 125 students of the Yenepoya Nursing College, under Yenepoya Deemed to be University, graduated at the 17th graduation day conducted on Friday. Registrar of Karnataka State Nursing Council Prasanna Kumar was the guest. Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the graduates for their achievement. Another guest Anice George, Professor, Manipal College of Nursing, Manipal, stressed on raising the standards of care. She advised graduates to be sincere and standout in terms of their action and competencies. She emphasised on the need to return to the country and serve even if they move to greener pastures now.