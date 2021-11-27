Walk-in lab at Manipal

Mangaluru

27 November 2021 04:53 IST

Kasturba Medical College and Hospital opened the walk-in laboratory and sample collection services in Manipal on Friday.

Inaugurating the new service Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer H. Nagabhushan Udupa said that the community benefit service launched by the hospital will help many patients and others in general.

Sharat Kumar Rao, Dean, KMC, said that the hospital’s laboratory is accredited with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India. Now one need not go to the hospital to get tests done.

Advertising

Advertising

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital Avinash Shetty said that the doctor’s prescription not required for common tests at the laboratory and tests prescribed by referral doctors are also conducted in the laboratory which will function from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the basement of Department of Bio-Chemistry, Tiger Circle, Manipal.