Vulnerable section should take vaccine at the earliest: DHO

24 March 2021 09:29 IST

While stressing the need for those aged 60 and those aged above 45 with co-morbidities getting vaccinated at the earliest, Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy on Tuesday said that people should continue to wear mask and follow social distancing when they are in public places.

During a Meet the Press programme at the Press Club here, Dr. Bairy, who is set to retire on March 31, said that vaccination for a vulnerable section and compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour were the two main aspects to break the chain of transmission of the pandemic.

One dose of vaccine, he said, will help in building anti-bodies in the vulnerable section and they can receive the booster second dose between six and eight weeks after the first dose. “By receiving the first dose (of vaccine), we can prevent vulnerable sections from going to a critical state following infection,” he said. Vaccination is being done free at 66 primary health centres, 12 urban primary health centres, six community hospitals, four taluk hospitals and the district hospital in the district.

There were 35 private hospitals administering the vaccine by collecting a fee of ₹250. Vehicle arrangement is being made to bring senior citizens to the nearby health facility for vaccination, he said.

Stating that there were no studies so far to say that the virulence of COVID-19 has come down, Dr. Bairy said that it was important for people to continue wearing masks and follow social distancing.

Dr. Bairy said that as it was practically difficult to check all motorists coming from Kerala at the Talapady check-post, they were opting for random testing. Educational institutions have been asked to ensure RT-PCR tests for their students coming from Kerala. Travelling Ticket Examiners are facing difficulty in screening passengers on trains coming from Kerala.