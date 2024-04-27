Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency sees increase in voting compared to Dakshina Kannada

April 27, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The voter turnout in the 18th Lok Sabha elections was up in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. However, the percentage came down in the Dakshina Kannada constituency as compared to that in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

According to the final voting report released by the Returning Officers of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Dakshina Kannada constituencies on Saturday, April 27, 77.15% voting was recorded in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency on Friday against 76.07% voting recorded in 2019.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 77.56% voting against 77.99% of voting registered in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Dakshina Kannada

Sullia Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest 83.01% polling and the lowest polling of 67.17% was registered in Mangaluru City South.

Apathy to voting by urban voters in Mangaluru City South, which is a complete city area, continued when compared to Mangaluru City North, which is a mixture of both urban and rural areas.

The Election Commission of India will undertake enhanced Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities in Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency that had recorded 66.09% voter turnout as against the district average of 77.39% in the 2023 Assembly polls, in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency had recorded 66.09% voter turnout in the 2023 Assembly polls, in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Dakshina Kannada has recorded 96.28 % of postal ballots in the current Lok Sabha elections. It includes the votes cast by senior citizens aged 85 and above, persons with disabilities, and officials who were on polling duty. Of 8,867 eligible voters, 8537 voters voted, according to the Returning Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan.

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru

The highest polling under the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency was recorded in the Sringeri Assembly constituency that registered 80.31% polling. The last polling of 70.73% was registered in the Tarikere Assembly segment.

