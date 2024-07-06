‘Voters will teach a proper lesson to Congress government in ZP and TP elections’

Voters will teach the Congress government a proper lesson in the forthcoming elections to taluk and zilla panchayats, as the government has increased taxes on petrol and diesel and is also mired in corruption, said Opposition Chief Whip in the Legislative Council N. Ravikumar in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Inaugurating the special executive meeting of the BJP’s Dakshina Kannada district, Mr. Ravikumar said the State government increased taxes to shore up revenue to meet the cost of implementing the five guarantee schemes. “The government has hiked taxes on fuel and liquor. Prices of milk and vegetables have also increased. People are very intelligent. They will definitely teach the government a lesson in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

The State government was also mired in corruption, he alleged. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been accused of allowing the Mysuru Urban Development Authority to allot 14 sites to his wife as against three acres of land encroached by MUDA for a layout, he claimed.

Minister B. Nagendra had to tender his resignation recently following allegations that he allowed the transfer of over ₹90 crore of funds of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited to 700 accounts. The Chief Minister has to take moral responsibility of these allegations and tender his resignation, he added.

Stating that the party’s Dakshina Kannada district unit was strong ideologically and also organisationally, Mr. Ravikumar said more work should be done to further strengthen the party across Karnataka. Asking party workers to put in more efforts to bring the party back to power in Karnataka, he said the first priority was to ensure that party candidates do well in the forthcoming TP and ZP elections.

