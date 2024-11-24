Voters in Jharkhand, Karnataka rejected BJP’s divisive politics: Hariprasad

MLC and Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad on Sunday (November 24, 2024) said people of Jharkhand and Karnataka ignored the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) divisive politics by re-electing the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) government, and Congress candidates in the bye-elections respectively.

“In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery) and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, could not fight the money power of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP (Mahayuti) alliance,” he said. “Cash was brought in containers and distributed to voters in Maharashtra,” he alleged.

Mr. Hariprasad told reporters that notwithstanding being at the helm of affairs just for two years in his 5-year term, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren delivered the best administration. “While two years were lost owing to COVID-19, he had to spend one year in jail,” he noted. “Jharkhand voters summarily rejected the BJP’s charge that the INDI Alliance would encourage infiltrators by re-electing the alliance,” Mr. Hariprasad said.

The sweeping victory in Karnataka by-elections where the Congress wrested two seats held by the Opposition — Channapatna and Shiggaon — besides retaining Sandur, was the result of voters expressing confidence in the Congress guarantee schemes and the government ensuring a violence-free administration. “Here also, the BJP raised a plethora of issues, including the alleged MUDA scam, the Waqf property scam, raids by the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation etc. However, none of these issues could dent the Congress image,” Mr. Hariprasad said.

Asked whether the bypoll victory would further strengthen the position of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Hariprasad, a bete noire of the former, said since Mr. Siddaramaiah had claimed no one could unseat him if the party wins the byelections, he should be right. “He is the Chief Minister and we should accept him,” he said. Mr. Hariprasad also ridiculed State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra for claiming that the Congress government would not last beyond December. Nothing much could be expected from a person who is yet to come out of his father’s shadow.

Asked whether the BJP used money power in Karnataka, Mr. Hariprasad said whatever the BJP did, the Congress had the advantage of its guarantee schemes because of which voters elected our candidates.

Dakshina Kannada district Congress preisdent K. Harish Kumar, former MLA J.R. Lobo and others were present.