Voters in Dakshina Kannada up from 17.37 lakh to 17.85 lakh reveals revised draft list

October 30, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said on Monday, October 30, that claims and objections to the revised draft voters’ list published on October 27, 2023 can be filed till December 9, 2023.

Mr. Muhilan said that as per the revised draft list, the district had 17,85,835 voters of which 9,12,369 are women, 8,73,389 are men and 77 are transpersons. The electoral population ratio (registered voters against total population) of the district stood at 74.99 and the gender ratio (female voters per 1,000 male voters) was at 1,045. In all, 48,147 voters have been added during the revision. The number of voters before the revision was at 17,37,688.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the list was revised between August 22, 2023 and October 26, 2023. The revised draft has been displayed in the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

The ERO for Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia Assembly constituencies is Girish Nandan, Assistant Commissioner of Puttur Sub-Division, while the Tahsildars of Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba are the AEROs. J. Harshavardhan, Assistant Commissioner, Mangaluru sub-division, is the ERO for Moodbidri, Mangaluru City North, Mangaluru and Bantwal constituencies and the Tahsildars of respective taluks (Mangaluru Tahsildar for Mangaluru City North) are the AEROs. Rekha J Shetty, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Mangaluru City Corporation is the ERO for Mangaluru City South constituency while Devendrappa Parari, Revenue Officer of the city corporation is the AERO.

Special drive

Mr. Muhilan said that a special drive to include names in the voters’ list will be done on November 18 and November 19 and on December 2 and December 3. Later, the claims and objections will be disposed off on December 26. The final voters’ list will be published on January 5, 2024.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Form No. 7 should be used for deleting a name from the voters’ list and Form No. 6 to add names to the list. Non-resident Indians should use Form No. 6A for joining name in the list. If any corrections are to be made, Form No. 8 should be used. Form No. 6B should be used for linking Aadhar number or the 11 documents prescribed by the Election Commission, with EPIC.

The Election Commission has prescribed January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 as the qualifying dates (one who completes 18 years by then) for adding name in the voters’ list.

People can log on to ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in, https://voters.eci.gov.in/, www.dk.nic.in or use voters helpline app for details.