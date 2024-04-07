ADVERTISEMENT

Voter awareness activity organised at Gujjarakere

April 07, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Attendees were given a demonstration on the working of the Electronic Voting Machine and the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail machine

The Hindu Bureau

The voter awareness programme under way at Gujjarakere in Mangaluru on Sunday​. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The voter awareness programme under way at Gujjarakere in Mangaluru on Sunday​. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of officials organised a voter awareness activity for residents of Jeppu at Gujjarakere area, as part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sector Officer K. Raghupathi gave a demonstration on the working of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine. He made a few voters, including some first-time voters, take a trial of casting their vote on EVM. A foolproof system has been adopted to prevent tampering of EVMs, he said.

Mr. Raghupati also gave the people information about voter helpline app that can be used to find one’s name in the electoral rolls. He also spoke about cVIGIL app which is used to report Model Code of Conduct violations.

SVEEP Committee member Suchet Suvarna called upon voters to exercise their right without any fear and not be swayed easily.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Local Councilor Bhanumati and office-bearers of Ambamaheshwari Seva Trust also attended the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US