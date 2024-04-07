Voter awareness activity organised at Gujjarakere

April 07, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

A team of officials organised a voter awareness activity for residents of Jeppu at Gujjarakere area, as part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme, on Sunday.

Sector Officer K. Raghupathi gave a demonstration on the working of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine. He made a few voters, including some first-time voters, take a trial of casting their vote on EVM. A foolproof system has been adopted to prevent tampering of EVMs, he said.

Mr. Raghupati also gave the people information about voter helpline app that can be used to find one’s name in the electoral rolls. He also spoke about cVIGIL app which is used to report Model Code of Conduct violations.

SVEEP Committee member Suchet Suvarna called upon voters to exercise their right without any fear and not be swayed easily.

Local Councilor Bhanumati and office-bearers of Ambamaheshwari Seva Trust also attended the programme.

