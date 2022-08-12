Volunteers remove over a tonne of garbage from Panambur beach

In a beach clean-up coordinated by Karnataka headquarters of the Indian Coast Guard, over one tonne of garbage was removed from Panambur beach here on Friday, according to S.B. Venkatesh, Commander and Deputy Inspector-General, Coast Guard, Karnataka.

In addition to the volunteers from the Coast Guard, others from the New Mangaluru Port Authority, MRPL, NCC, Coastal Security Police, Customs department, and students from Alva’s College took part in the clean-up, he said in a press release.

It was organised as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Har Ghar Triranga’ campaign. The clean-up was also to encourage and educate people to maintain beaches clean.

Anshu Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mangaluru, flagged off the drive in which 200 volunteers took part. The participants also included some local people.