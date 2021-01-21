Volunteers discouraging people from dumping garbage on highway flanks

Thousands coming from the South routinely dump garbage near the Netravathi Bridge before entering the city

When newcomers to Mangaluru area travel from Thokkottu towards the city on NH 66, they may be surprised to watch people standing or sitting and holding placards urging people not to dump garbage, not to pollute river etc., just as they approach the Netravathi Bridge.

The place is a “holy” one for thousands of people residing South of Mangaluru, including in Thokkottu, Konaje, Ullal, Talapady and even Manjeshwara in Kerala, for their routine and religious dumping of domestic waste on the flanks of NH 66 before entering Mangaluru for work every morning.

This made voluntary organisations, including Anti Pollution Drive Foundation, to resort to Gandhigiri on Monday to tell such people not to dump garbage there. From 5.30 a.m. till 9 a.m., just before peak traffic sets in, volunteers line up around the “holy” place holding placards urging people not to dump garbage.

“We were standing and holding placards yesterday. Today, the Ullal City Municipal Council (CMC) sent plastic chairs so that we could sit here for hours,” said Vani, one of the volunteers when The Hindu visited the place on Tuesday.

Nagaraj, another volunteer, said, “Most of the people throwing garbage appear educated ones, who want to keep their houses clean by dumping garbage in public place. They are not aware that their action was polluting the entire area, including the Netravathi,” he said.

When told they should have urged the area municipality to install CCTV cameras, Mr. Nagaraj said that technically the locality falls under Mangaluru City Corporation, though it is located after the Netravathi Bridge. Ullal Municipal Commissioner Rayappa, who joined the volunteers later, said that he too had thought so for long before realising that the corporation limits extended up to near Kallapu Junction. Yet, the Ullal CMC has periodically been lifting dumped garbage, he said.

Mr. Rayappa said that communications to the Police and Transport departments to take action against owners of vehicles who dump garbage at public places did not yield any result.

“We submitted requests with photographs of vehicles; but in vain,” he said. He said that the NGO’s initiative urging people not to dump garbage could yield some positive response. The Ullal CMC has, in its limits, in place a good waste collection and disposal system, he added.