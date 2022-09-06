Volunteers clean NIT-K Beach in Mangaluru

The cleaning was undertaken as a part of Swatchatha Pakhwada

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 06, 2022 23:31 IST

NSS and Sevadal units of NITK-Surathkal undertook a beach cleaning campaign near the Institute on Sunday, September 4, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Volunteers of National Service Scheme and Sevadal of National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal, undertook cleaning campaign of NITK beach at Surathkal near here on September 4, Sunday.

The cleaning was undertaken as a part of Swatchatha Pakhwada, an initiative of Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. NITK Director (in-charge) G.C. Mohan Kumar led the cleaning drive along with his colleagues and student volunteers who cleared over 500 kgs of plastic and other waste.

Volunteers cleared the trash lying between the Surathkal Light House till the end of NITK property for a distance of about 2 km. Plastic waste, used liquor bottles and other non bio-degradable items were removed from the Beach during the drive.

Dean Student Welfare, Narendranath, Joint Registrar Ram Mohan Y, NSS Programme Officers Veershetty, Shyam Lal and Shwetha and others were present.

