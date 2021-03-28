Mangaluru

Volleyball player collapses during game, dies

A State-level volleyball player Devaraj Anchan (33) collapsed while playing in a tournament and died on the way to hospital in Udupi in the early hours of Sunday.

The floodlight tournament was under way at Innanje. He was a resident of Kurkalu Subhash Nagar in Udupi, reports reaching here said.

The reports said that he collapsed on the ground holding his chest at about 1 a.m. The organisers immediately shifted him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The organisers stopped the tournament following his death.

A bachelor, he is survived by his mother and five sisters. Devaraj Anchan lost his father about four months ago.

The reports added that he was part of teams which had won State level tournaments.

