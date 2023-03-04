ADVERTISEMENT

Vivekananda CBSE School, Puttur, emerges winner in The Hindu in School Science Festival

March 04, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Shakthi Residential School and Lourdes Central School, both from Mangaluru, take away second, third prizes respectively in the event organised in association with KIOCL Ltd.

The Hindu Bureau

Class VII students Dhanyashree H.P. and Nikshepa R. Rai from Vivekananda CBSE School, Puttur in Dakshina Kannada emerged winners in The Hindu in School Science Festival organised by The Hindu in School in association with KIOCL Ltd. here on Saturday.

Shastha Naik and Ankit S., Class IX students from Shakti Residential School, Shakthi Nagar, Mangaluru, took the second prize, while Class X students Aahan D. Hegde and Sanath Sanjay Shet from Lourdes Central School, Mangaluru, bagged the third prize.

The event featured an inter-school competition where students from Classes VI and X were asked to demonstrate innovative, cost-effective working model projects under the ‘Make in India’ concept. It was organised at Nehru Bhavan, KIOCL Township, Airport Road, Kavoor to encourage scientific temperament among children.

Consolation prizes

The consolation prizes were bagged by Stesha Deborah D’Souza and Shania A. D’Silva (Class IX) from St. Agnes CBSE School, Mangaluru; Bhoomika H. Puthran and Amulya M. Devadiga (Class VIII) from Sri Vyasa Maharshi Vidya Peetha, Kilpady, Mulki; K. Shamanth Sharma and Ananth Kamath K (Class IX) from Canara High School, Urwa, Mangaluru; Shashank Bhat and Sanchay S. Gowda (Class VIII) from Vivekananda Central School, Puttur; Ritwik Rastogi and Hriday R. Rao (Class VII) from Manipal School, Mangaluru; Shreyas S. Pai and Nihal M. Jain (Class VII) from Canara High School, Mangaluru, and Swasthik Chandra and Preetham D.J. (Class VIII) from Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar.

Speaking after inaugurating the festival, Ramakrishna Rao, Chief General Manager (in-charge), KIOCL Ltd, Mangaluru, said that innovation and technology are the engines of the 21st century economy. Science made one think analytically and follow systematic procedures to arrive at a conclusion to any question.

“Science is a way of life, a perspective, a process that takes us from the confusion to understanding in a manner that is precise, predictive and reliable,” he said.

Mr. Rao and S. Murgesh Senior Manager (HR and Co-ordination) KIOCL Ltd., Mangaluru gave away the prizes.

Students from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi displayed 65 projects. KIOCL Ltd was the title sponsor.

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US