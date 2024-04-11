Vivek Gowda’s photography exhibition begins at Puttur

April 11, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru-based photographer Vivek Gowda is showcasing his creations amid the natural splendour of Sowgandhika Nursery in Parpunja near Puttur till April 28.

The inauguration of the photography exhibition, titled “Journey,” coincided with the celebration of Ugadi on Tuesday, April 9. The event commenced with an environmental song by Sunil Attavar. Renowned artist and environmental activist, Dinesh Holla, inaugurated the photo exhibition in the presence of environmental activist H. Shashidhara Shetty and snake rescuer Kiran.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Holla emphasised the significance of human coexisting harmoniously with the environment and noted the deep reverence for life reflected in Mr. Gowda’s photographs.

Mr. Shetty expressed hopes for more such commendable initiatives and eco-friendly endeavours at Sowgandhika Nursery. Reptile expert Kiran enlightened the audience about the local snake species. Chandra Sowgandhika was present.

The photography exhibition at Sowgandhika Gallery is open to the public on all weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

