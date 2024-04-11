GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vivek Gowda’s photography exhibition begins at Puttur

April 11, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Some of the exhibits at an exhibition of photographs by photographer Vivek Gowda at Sowgandhika Nursery in Puttur on Tuesday, April 9.

Some of the exhibits at an exhibition of photographs by photographer Vivek Gowda at Sowgandhika Nursery in Puttur on Tuesday, April 9. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mangaluru-based photographer Vivek Gowda is showcasing his creations amid the natural splendour of Sowgandhika Nursery in Parpunja near Puttur till April 28.

The inauguration of the photography exhibition, titled “Journey,” coincided with the celebration of Ugadi on Tuesday, April 9. The event commenced with an environmental song by Sunil Attavar. Renowned artist and environmental activist, Dinesh Holla, inaugurated the photo exhibition in the presence of environmental activist H. Shashidhara Shetty and snake rescuer Kiran.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Holla emphasised the significance of human coexisting harmoniously with the environment and noted the deep reverence for life reflected in Mr. Gowda’s photographs.

Mr. Shetty expressed hopes for more such commendable initiatives and eco-friendly endeavours at Sowgandhika Nursery. Reptile expert Kiran enlightened the audience about the local snake species. Chandra Sowgandhika was present.

The photography exhibition at Sowgandhika Gallery is open to the public on all weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.