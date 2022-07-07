Vivek Express to Santragachi resumes services

The Railway Ministry has approved resuming the services of Mangaluru Central-Santragachi-Mangaluru Central Vivek weekly Express that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic from next week.

A notification from Southern Railway here said Train No. 22851 Santragachi-Mangaluru Central Vivek weekly express starting journey on Thursdays would commence its service from July 14. The train leaves Santragachi at 2.55 pm to reach Mangaluru Central at 8.50 am on Saturdays. Some of the important stations it stops include Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Visakapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Erode and Palakkad.

In the return direction, Train No. 22852 Mangaluru Central-Santragachi Vivek weekly Express leaves Central at 11 pm on Saturdays with effect from July 16 to reach Santragachi at 5.15 pm on Mondays.

The train would have 10 second class sleeper, six 3-Tier AC, two 2-tier AC, two general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.