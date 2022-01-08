Kerala resident booked for ‘defaming’ Koragajja

MANGALURU

08 January 2022 01:59 IST

The Vitla police on Friday booked Umarulla Bashit of Uppala in Kerala and others for allegedly defaming Koragajja, a revered spirit in Dakshina Kannada.

In his complaint, Chetan from Vitla Padnuru village of Bantwal taluk, said Bashit was the bridegroom at a wedding ceremony at the residence of Aziz in Salethur, Kolnadu village, Bantwal taluk on Thursday. Bashit wore the attire of Koragajja and danced along with his friends in a way that defamed Koragajja. He also circulated video clippings of the dance on social media platforms.

Chetan accused Bashit and his friends of hurting sentiments of persons who revered Koragajja. He sought action against Bashit and other members who were part of the ceremony.

Advertising

Advertising

The police registered his complaint for offences punishable under Sections 153 (A) and 295 of Indian Penal Code. The police are searching Bashit and other accused persons.

The video of Bashit’s dance has gone viral on social media.

Condemned

Condemning the conduct of Bashit and other family members, K.Ashraf, former Mayor and president of the Dakshina Kannada District Muslim Okkoota, said such conduct goes against the norms followed by Muslims during weddings. Moreover, such conduct in a communally sensitive region was unacceptable, he said.