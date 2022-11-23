  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Who is Mohammed Al-Owais, Saudi Arabia goalkeeper who starred in shock win over Argentina?

Vitla police book two on the charge of kidnapping minor girl

November 23, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Vitla police in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district have registered a case against two youth on the charge of kidnapping a 14 year-old girl and taking her to a secluded place nearby.

The police gave the name of the accused as Mohammed Shakir and another boy in conflict with law. The police on Sunday registered a case of kidnap under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 34 (several persons committing a crime with common intention).

Complainant Ramachandra from the adjoining Puttur taluk told the police that his minor daughter had gone for computer training at a government facility in Kabaka gram panchayat auditorium on Sunday. The accused enticed her and took her to a secluded place at Ninnikallu of Idkidu village in Bantwal taluk.

On getting information that the girl was being taken by the two boys, the father rushed to the spot. On seeing him, the boys fled the spot, he said in the complaint.

Meanwhile, people in and around Vitla gathered at the spot saying that it was love jihad.

