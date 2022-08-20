Vitla Pindi celebrated with exuberant devotion

Car Street in Udupi jam-packed with devotees

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 20, 2022 21:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of devotees participated in Vitla Pindi celebrations as part of Sri Krishna Janmashtami in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Participants trying to break the Mosaru Kudike during the Vitla Pindi celebrations on Car Street in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With festive spirit filling the air around Car Street in Udupi, thousands of people participated in the Vitla Pindi celebrations with fervour and enthusiasm on Saturday.

Vitla Pindi or Krishna Leelotsava, which is also known as Mosaru Kudike and usually celebrated a day after the Krishna Janmashtami, was not organised for the last two years because of the pandemic. Thus, people participated with exuberant devotion in the Vitla Pindi festival this time organised by Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt, through the Paryaya Krishnapura Mutt.

The celebrations started at 3 p.m. and went on till 5.30 p.m. with Car Street witnessing thousands of devotee footfall and becoming jam-packed with people. On the other hand, a long queue was formed since early morning in front of the Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt with devotees longing to have the darshan of Lord Krishna a day after the Janmashtami.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A clay idol of the presiding deity Lord Krishna was taken out on a chariot as per the ritual after the Maha Mangalarti. As the chariot moved, specially dressed people broke Mosaru Kudikes at different locations on Car Street using long bamboo sticks.

As the procession culminated near the Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt after going around Car Street and mangalarti was performed to the clay idol, seers of the Ashta Mutts threw laddus, fruits and coins as prasadam towards devotees. Later, the seers immersed the clay idol in the Madhwa Sarovara, with Paryaya seer Sri Vidyasagara Tirtha leading them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay led the security arrangements with over 300 personnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app