Vitla Pindi celebrated in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt Car Street with gusto

September 08, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - MANGALURU

Several people actively took part in the Sri Krishna Leelotsava or Vitla Pindi celebrated in the Car Street of Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi with gusto, following Sri Krishna Janmasthami, on September 7.

Devotees cheered and added festive fervour to the ambience around the Car Street area. The Leelothsava which began at about 3 p.m. and went on till 5.30 p.m. Devotees in large number gathered around the Car Street to witness the Leelothsava. At the same time, the devotees stood in queue for the ‘Darshan’ of Lord Krishna.

The mutt also organised ‘mosaru kudike’ on the occasion. It was held in front of the clay idol of the Lord Krishna during the procession. People broke the earthen pots hanged overhead on the wooden poles and filled with milk, curd, saffron and yellow coloured water. The clay idol of Lord Krishna was taken out in the golden chariot, and the idol was immersed in the Madhwa Sarovara later. The presiding deity Lord Krishna at the temple/mutt was specially decorated with diamond armour. Prasadam was later distributed to the devotees.

Police had beefed up security on the Car Street area by deploying over 300 police personnel in the surrounding of the mutt.