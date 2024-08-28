GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vitla Pindi celebrated in Udupi Krishna Mutt

Updated - August 28, 2024 03:04 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 02:07 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A gopalaka breaks the mosaru kudike during the vitla pindi celebrations in Udupi on Tuesday.

A gopalaka breaks the mosaru kudike during the vitla pindi celebrations in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Thousands of devotees participated in the Krishna Leelotsava at Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Tuesday. With the early morning rains abating as the day progressed, devotees queued up in front of the mutt to have the darshan.

Paryaya Puttige Mutt seers Sugunendra Tirtha Swami and his junior Sushreendra Tirtha Swami initiated the maha annadana programme in the morning at the mutt complex.

The seers placed the earthen Krishna idol as per tradition in the golden chariot in the afternoon even as devotees pulled the chariot along Car Street. Bhandarakeri Mutt Seer Vidyesha Tirtha Swami was present on the occasion.

Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami distributing prasad during the vitla pindi celebrations in Udupi on Tuesday.

Paryaya Puttige Mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha Swami distributing prasad during the vitla pindi celebrations in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

As the devotees began pulling the chariot, people dressed as gopalakas climbed wooden scaffoldings on the way and broke the mosaru kudike (earthen pots containing curd).

While the decorated Krishna idol on the chariot was the centre of attraction, huli vesha (tiger dance) teams dancing to the beats of taase added colours to the celebrations.

Devotees pull the golden chariot during the vitla pindi celebrations in Udupi on Tuesday.

Devotees pull the golden chariot during the vitla pindi celebrations in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

The seers climbed a podium erected near the Ananteshwara temple and distributed laddus, chakkulis, gundittu etc., as prasad to the devotees.

After the Car Street circuit, the chariot returned to the entrance of the Krishna Mutt where the idol was brought down. Sugunendra Tirtha then immersed the idol in the madhwa sarovara.

Paryaya Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji immerses the earthen idol of Lord Krishna after the Vitla Pindi celebrations to mark the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on Tuesday, August 27, at the Madhwa Sarovara in Sri Krishna Mutt Complex in Udupi.

Paryaya Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji immerses the earthen idol of Lord Krishna after the Vitla Pindi celebrations to mark the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on Tuesday, August 27, at the Madhwa Sarovara in Sri Krishna Mutt Complex in Udupi. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

The mutt complex was decorated with different varieties of flowers and lights. Devotees were seen taking selfies in front of the decorated Kanaka Gopura. The police had made elaborate security arrangements with the Superintendent of Police leading the team. Devotees entering Car Street were being chekced at all the entrances even as the dog squad, CCTV surveillance etc., were in place.

