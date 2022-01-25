Vital organs of brain dead woman from Davangere harvested

57-year-old accident victim was being treated at a hospital in Manipal

The vital organs of a 57-year-old woman from Davangere district, who was declared brain dead at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, were harvested and provided to needy patients at different hospitals on Monday.

B.M. Indramma, wife of H.N. Nanjundappa, was seriously injured in a road accident that occurred near Davangere on Saturday and was brought to Kasturba Hospital for treatment the next day. The patient did not show any signs of recovery despite the best efforts of doctors. The prognosis was poor, said Hospital Medical Superintendent Avinash Shetty in a statement here.

She was declared brain dead twice at an interval of six hours on Monday under the 1994 Protocols and Procedures of the Human Rights Act. Subsequently, Indramma’s husband expressed his willingness to donate the vital organs. Accordingly, the donor’s heart, heart valves, liver, two kidneys and two corneas were harvested to help save the life of six people. As per Jeevasarthakathe protocols and decisions, two corneas and one kidney were retained by Kasturba Hospital for registered patients, one kidney was sent to the Yenepoya Hospital, Mangaluru, and the heart/heart valve were sent to patients of MGM Hospital, Chennai.

Mr. Nanjundappa was quoted as saying, “Organ donation is a noble cause and my wife has done a great deed even in her death.”

The Medical Superintendent said, “Organ donation is a great work to save lives and people should encourage such good acts.” He thanked the family of Indramma.

The harvested organs were transported to the respective hospitals with the support of Udupi District Police and through Mangaluru International Airport, the statement said.