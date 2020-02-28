Visually impaired students bag first three ranks of BSW

In a rare feat, three visually impaired Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) students of Alva’s College, Moodbidri, who passed out during 2018-19, have bagged the first three ranks in the final examination conducted by Mangalore University during April-May, 2019.

Of them, first rank holder, Nithyananda from Attur in Karkala, was the cynosure of all eyes when he received the degree certificate from Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithya at the 38th convocation of the university here on Thursday.

The audience applauded his achievement with a big thumbs-up.

His mother, Vinodha, an anganawadi assistant in Karkala, took her son, born visually impaired, to the dais to receive the certificate.

Nithyananda lost his father, Narayana Poojary, 12 years ago.

His two brothers, Nithesh and Nithin, are studying their diploma and ITI courses, respectively.

After receiving the degree, he told reporters that his visually impaired classmates Gururaj from Belthangady and Pradeep from Udupi had bagged the second and third ranks, respectively. But they were not present to receive the certificates at the convocation.

He said that a computer software helped them in their studies while they pursued their course. They wrote the examination with the help of their attendants.

Nithyananda said that Braille had helped them in their education till pre-university. Earlier, he studied at the Roman Catherine School for the Blind in Mangaluru.

He said that he could make it with support from teachers of Alva’s College and his friends. The teachers gave them special attention in their studies. He said that the three studied the notes given by their teachers using screen reading software because Braille textbooks for the course were not available.

He thanked M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, for imparting him free education and providing free hostel accommodation. He is now searching for a job.

All the three are now undergoing computer training at Dr. Reddy’s Foundation in Bengaluru.