Visually impaired cancer survivor Keerthana who scored 89.83% in II PU exam hopes for government job

April 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Visually impaired cancer survior Keerthana from Siddapura, Kundapur taluk, Udupi district, who passed the II Pre University examination in Arts with 539 marks (89.83%), wants to complete Bachelor of Arts and get a government job to support her father, who runs a hair salon.

Ms. Keerthana, of Varasiddivinayaka Pre University College in Kerady, wrote the examination with the help of a scribe, a I PU student, in a school at Nempu village of Kundapur taluk.

Ms. Keethana is the eldest of the two daughters of Mahabala Bhandary, owner of a hair salon, and Jayashree, a homemaker.

She was six months old when she lost an eye because of retinoblastoma, a cancer found in the retina. It spread to the other eye a few days later and she lost that too. Following treatment, including several rounds of chemotherapy, she was cured of cancer when she was six years old.

Ms. Keerthana then joined the Roman and Catherine Lobo Blind School in Mangaluru where she studied from Class I to X. She passed the SSLC examination with 70% marks.

“I joined the PU college (in Kerady) near my place. My father brought me Braille textbooks from an organisation in Bengaluru, which helped a lot for the examination,” Ms. Keerthana said. “My lecturers were supportive (in preparing me for the examination),” she added.

Appreciating his daughter on overcoming the adverse situation in her life , Mr. Bhandary said she had learnt to handle things on her own. “She uses an app that helps to make calls and gather information on her smartphone,” he said. “I hope she realises her dream of a government job at the earliest,” he added.