‘Visual media should adopt ownregulations to uphold ethics’

Visual media should adopt its own regulations to uphold media ethics, Narottham Mishra, Director-General of Income Tax (Investigation), Uttarkhand and Uttar Pradesh, said here on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day conference titled “Alva’s Media Buzz 2020” on “Media and climate action” organised by the Department of Postgraduate and Undergraduate Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication at Alva’s College, Mr. Mishra said that there should be a limit for the exploitation of natural resources for sustainable development. If exploitation is left unchecked, disasters like the floods in Kerala and Uttarakhand in the past could recur.

Mr. Mishra highlighted the impact of media on society and its role in creating awareness on environmental issues for the future generation.

P.G. Diwakar, Scientist and Director, Earth Observation Applications and Disaster Management Programme, IRSO, Bengaluru, spoke on the contribution of space programmes in the study of climate change. He also spoke on the various environmental problems and projects in the country.

Kishore Alva, president and Executive Director, Udupi Power Corporation Limited, who was the chief guest, spoke on the degrading conditions of lakes in and around Bengalaru.

Vivek Alva, Managing Trustee, Alva’s Education Foundation, presided over the programme.

Danti, a documentary produced by Alva’s Multimedia, a Journal Vrukshaswara, dedicated to Padmashree award winner Tulsi Gouda, Alva’s Vision, Alva’s Madhyama and a video promo “Alva’s Siri Abhimanada Gari” were released. Technical sessions on different topics were held.