Visual art workshop and exhibition inaugurated

The workshop that was inaugurated at Kodialaguttu Centre for Art and Culture in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

26 January 2022 00:29 IST

A three-day Visual Art Workshop and Art Exhibition was inaugurated at the Art Kanara Trust in Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture in the city.

The former MLC Capt. Ganesh Karnik, M. Prashanth Shet from S.L. Shet Jewellers and Diamond House and Karnataka Bank’s Assistant General Manager Srinivas Deshpande were present at the inauguration.

The workshop is supported by Karnataka Bank and S.L. Shet Jewellers and Diamond House, Mangaluru, said a release.

Titled Re-looking at Depiction of Land/Landscape in Visual Art, the workshop is specially conducted for art students and emerging artists of rural Karnataka to hone their skills by giving exposure to contemporary art world.

Shanthamani Muddaiah, a senior and well-known contemporary artist from Bengaluru, is mentoring the workshop.

Ms. Muddaiah said, “The workshop is meant to respond to nature and landscape, how we look at and narrate it.” She also stressed on the importance of a cultural dialogue to happen during the workshop. “The coastal belt has a rich cultural heritage that needs to be imbibed and represented in the visual art form,” she said.

About 20 students and young artists from Mahalasa College of Visual Art, Mangaluru; Alva’s College of Visual Art, Moodbidri; Chitrakala Mandir, Udupi, and Vijaya College of Fine Arts, Gadag, are attending the workshop.

Trust president Subhas Chandra Basu was present.

An exhibition, Artistic Encounters—knowing art and its makers, will be held along with the workshop. It is brought to Mangaluru by Paradigm Art Foundation with the support of Shenoy Art Foundation, Bengaluru. The works of artists, including Adip Dutta, Arjun Das, Harish Chennangod, Mani Murugesan, Sanjeev Mirajkar, Shanthamani M., Venugopal V.G. and Vigil, will be on display.

The exhibition is open to the public between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. till Thursday at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh.