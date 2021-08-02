Vistadome coaches a big hit

An inside view of a Vistadome coach introduced on Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru day trains.

Introduced on July 11, they have seen full occupation on many days

Vistadome coaches attached to day train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to promote tourism by the South Western Railway have been receiving overwhelming response from the travelling public. They are almost fully booked for the last week of July.

South Western Railway introduced two each Vistadome coaches on two tri-weekly and one-weekly day express trains between Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur. The maiden service was launched at Mangaluru Junction on July 11 with Train No 06540 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur weekly Express Special. With 44 executive class seats in each coach, the maiden run saw 79 passengers availing themselves of the services.

The coaches ran to their full capacity on July 14, 17, 18 (with five on the wait list), 22 and 24 (with 18 on the wait list) from Mangaluru to Yeshwantpur. On the other hand, full occupancy of coaches was registered from Yeshwantpur to Mangaluru Junction on July 16 and 17 (with six each on the wait list), July 18 (one on the wait list), July 19, July 22 (three on the wait list), July 23 (seven on the wait list), July 24 (17 on the wait list) and July 25 (two on the wait list). The coaches are fully booked on July 26 and from July 29 to July 31, with wait lists.

South Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Aneesh Hegde told The Hindu that while many travel from end-to-end, some passengers prefer to board the coaches at Hassan and travel up to Mangaluru or board the coaches at Mangaluru and travel till Hassan, specifically to enjoy the natural beauty of the Western Ghats.

The zone, though wanted to introduce these coaches on the day trains in April itself, the onset of COVID-19 deterred the introduction as it was thought not many would travel during a health crisis. The introduction finally came in July during the monsoon, the right season to enjoy the beauty of the Western Ghats when greenery is on the bloom and when the water bodies are full.

The coaches are equipped with reclining chairs that rotate up to 180 degrees to offer unhindered outside view through wide windowpanes and other state-of-the-art facilities available on Shatabdi coaches. The large windowpane at the rear of the coach offers a complete view of the outside beauty. However, this view gets obstructed when the train is on the Mangaluru-Yeshwantpur route as a banking loco is attached at the rear of the rake to push the train on the ghat section.