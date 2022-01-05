Visitors barred at temples during weekend curfew

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Wednesday that all places of worship in the district will remain closed for visitors during the weekend curfew on January 8 and January 9.

Addressing presspersons, he said that temples, including Kukke Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala and Kateel, will remain closed for devotees on these two days. However, daily religious rituals involving the temple staff will continue.

He said that other pre-fixed programmes, including marriages, scheduled on Saturday and Sunday will go on as scheduled. However, 200 persons will be allowed to participate in such outdoor programmes and 100 persons will be allowed in indoor programmes.

Dr. Rajendra said that the spread of COVID-19 can be controlled if every individual thought that it is his personal responsibility to follow the guidelines such as maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowding, wearing masks and using sanitiser. The State Government alone cannot control the spread of the infection. It needs the cooperation of all people who should realise that each individual has a pivotal role to play in preventing the spread of the infection.

“Dakshina Kannada is entering a critical phase. Every one should follow the guidelines to avoid a lockdown from being imposed again,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra said that weekend curfew will be in force from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday. Night curfew is in force from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All public parks and gardens will remain closed during the weekend curfew.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the average test positivity rate (TPR) in the district in the past one week stood at 0.063%. The district had 441 active cases of which 38 patients are in hospitals and the remaining under home isolation.

He said that 95% of the eligible population in the district have been vaccinated with the first dose against COVID-19 and 79% have been given the second dose also. The administration has achieved 41% success in vaccinating children aged between 15 and 18.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all COVID-19 control teams in the district will be re-activated to prevent the further spread of the disease. He has appealed to all people to postpone functions and other events, if any, scheduled next week.

Dr. Rajendra said that all seven Omicron patients in the district have recovered and their second test has returned negative.