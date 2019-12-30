Vishwesha Tirtha’s five paryayas focussed on development

All five Paryaya periods of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt were known for their emphasis on developmental activities and also for the importance given to cultural activities.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami ascended the Paryaya Peetha, also called Sarvajna Peetha, at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple for the first time on January 18, 1952, when he was only 21 years old. During his first Paryaya, the seer organised the first All-India Madhwa Conference. He was instrumental in establishing the Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bengaluru in 1956, which has produced a large number of scholars.

During his second Paryaya (1968-70), the Badagumalige, which houses the administrative office of the Paryaya Mutt and houses the residence of the Paryaya seer, was renovated. The Karnataka region Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Sammelan was held here in 1968. During his third Paryaya (1984-86), the seer constructed the Krishna Dhama Guest House. It was also during his third Paryaya that the issue of Ramjanmabhumi was proposed at the Dharma Sansad held here.

During this fourth Paryaya (2000-02), the Rajangana Hall near the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, where cultural and religious programmes were renovated and the renovated hall was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A large number of cultural programmes were held during this Paryaya.

The seer created history by ascending the Paryaya Peetha for the fifth time on January 18, 2016. No seer of the Ashta Mutts or eight mutts of Udupi had ascended the Paryaya Peetha five times since the biennial Paryaya system came into existence in 1522.

During his fifth Paryaya, he again renovated Rajangana and constructed the Madhwangana hall above Rajangana.