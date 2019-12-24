Vishwesha Tirtha Swami’s health condition continues to be critical

The condition of the 88-year-old Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who was admitted to Kasturba Hospital here for extensive Pneumonia on December 20, continued to be critical here on Monday.

A health bulletin issued by the hospital said that the seer’s condition continued to be critical. However, he was haemodynamically stable and continued to be on ventilator. A team of consultants from Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru, arrived here on Sunday and was assisting the Kasturba Hospital doctors in the treatment of the seer. “The Manipal doctors are also in touch with specialists from AIIMS, New Delhi,” the bulletin said.

‘Responds to treatment’

Meanwhile, speaking to presspersons outside the hospital, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt, said that two tests of the seer were carrid out at the hospital on Sunday. An MRI scan of the seer was scheduled on Monday night.

After the MRI scan, the doctors treating the seer would discuss and decide on the next step. “They may decide to change the line of treatment on Tuesday. He is responding to treatment,” he said.

Asked if any improvement could be seen in Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that it was not possible to know it because Vishwesha Tirtha was on the ventilator. “Any patient on a ventilator is given sedatives as the patient might try to remove tubes as it might irritate him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former Union Minister Uma Bharti, who has a fracture on her left leg, visited the hospital on a wheelchair to enquire about the seer’s health.

After her visit, Ms. Bharti said that the seer’s health condition was very serious three days ago. But now his condition was stable and he was getting good treatment at the hospital.

“I want everyone to pray for the seer’s speedy recovery,” she said.

“I am his disciple and like his daughter also. I am extremely concerned. But I am having a fracture in my left leg,” Ms. Bharti said.

M.B. Patil, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, former Ministers, Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Catholic Diocese, Satyatma Tirtha Swami of Uttaradi Mutt, Vidyabhushana, singer, also paid a visit to the hospital to see the seer.