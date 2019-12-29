Vishwesha Tirtha Swami was a leading light and beacon, says VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said here on Sunday that Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, the pontiff of Udupi Pejawar Mutt who passed away on Sunday, was “a leading light and beacon” all along to the parishad and the Hindu society.

Addressing press persons on the occasion of the annual joint meeting of the Central Board of Trustees and Governing Council of the VHP, its working president Alok Kumar said that he had led the Ramajanmabhoomi movement and fought against untouchability. He was present in all crucial meetings regarding Ramajanmabhoomi and guided the decisions taken on, and was a front runner in the fight for it, said Mr. Kumar.

The late seer believed that all Hindus were children of a same mother, the VHP said.

He had initiated the move from Udupi to amend the Article 29 and Article 30 of the Constitution to bring parity among all educational institutions irrespective of whether they were being managed by the minorities or members of the majority community.

“We mourn his death. We remember him and we have rededicated ourselves to continue to march on the path the swamiji had shown to all of us in his life,” he said.