Vishwa Konkani Samaroh at World Konkani Centre on November 5

Vishwa Konkani Awards 2024 to be presented on November 6 at World Konkani Centre in Shakthinagar

Published - November 04, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Konkani Language and Cultural Foundation, World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru, will organise Vishwa Konkani Samaroh – 2024 on Tuesday, November 5, and present Vishwa Konkani Awards – 2024 on Wednesday, November 6.

Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, will inaugurate the programmes at World Konkani Centre in Shakthinagar at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday. A portrait of well-known cine actor Pandari Bai will be unveiled on the occasion.

The literary sessions scheduled on Tuesday include ‘education in post Independence India with special reference to Konkani’, ‘humour in Konkani literature’ and ‘culture of reading Konkani’. The finals of All India Konkani Poetry Reciting Competition will also be held on Tuesday.

There will be folk performances, Kudubi and traditional Holi dances, in the evening.

This year’s late Vimala V. Pai Sahitya Puraskar will be presented to Fr. Mousinho De Ataide (for lifetime achievement) and Prakash D. Naik (for poetry work) on November 6. Late Basti Vaman Shenoy Seva Puraskar will be presented to Seva Bharati of Mangaluru in the field of education, healthcare, and social service and to Veena Adige of Mumbai in the field Socio-Cultural Community Service, a release said.

November 04, 2024

