Vishwa Konkani Awards to be presented on Sunday

Jnanpith award winner and eminent Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo will present the Vishwa Konkani Awards – 2021 instituted by the Konkani Language and Cultural Foundation, Mangaluru, at a function at the World Konkani Centre, Shaktinagar, here on Sunday.

The annual Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Sahitya Puraskar and Basti Vaman Shenoy Vishwa Konkani Seva Puraskar will be presented on Sunday, at 10 a.m.

This year, the award ceremony will be part of the Vishwa Konkani Samaroh, the two-day Konkani literature festival being organised on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue with multiple sessions involving youth and women of the community, president of the foundation Nandagopal Shenoy said.

Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Suresh J. Borkar for his language pedagogy, grammar and lexicography. Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Sahitya Puraskar will be given away to Antony Barkur and Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Poetry Award will be presented to Uday Mhambro.

Basti Vaman Shenoy Seva Puraskar will be awarded to Corrine A. Rasquinha, founder-president of White Doves Psychiatric Nursing and Destitute Home, and Padmanabha Kamath, a senior cardiologist of the city and founder of Cardiology at Doorstep Foundation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mauzo will inaugurate the literature festival at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday.