Vishwa Konkani Awards presented

Achievers being felicitated with Vishwa Konkani Puraskar by Konkani Language and Cultural Foundation in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 25, 2022 00:05 IST

Chairman of Manipal Global Education T.V. Mohandas Pai said recently that a community will progress if works on language, culture, and literature and the people associated with it are honored.

He was speaking virtually at the Vishwa Konkani Puraskar 2022 presentation ceremony organised by Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan at World Konkani Centre here.

“The youngsters of the community must be empowered with this knowledge to reach higher milestones,” he said.

The Vishwa Konkani Puraskar comprising of three awards (for 2021) on Konkani literature in the name of Vimala V. Pai and two awards (also for 2021) on social service rendered by Konkani people in the name of late Basti Vaman Shenoy, founder of World Konkani Centre were presented at the ceremony by Damodar Mauzo, the Jnanpith awardee Konkani writer.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Mauzo recalled that he was the recipient of Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Sahitya Puraskar in 2012.

He congratulated the winners of the Vishwa Konkani Award 2021 and wished them that they too will be bestowed with inspiration to do greater work in the future.

Nandagopal Shenoy, President, Konkani Bhas ani Sanskriti Prathistan, spoke.

Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Sahitya Puraskar given for the Best Konkani Book of the year, was conferred on Antony Barkur for ‘Massam’, a collection of Konkani short stories. Konkani Poet Uday Mhambro was conferred with Vimala V.Pai Vishwa Konkani Kavita Kruti Puraskar for his anthology of poems, Indradhonu Udeum. Veteran Konkani Grammarian and lexicographer Suresh Jaywant Borkar was conferred with Vimala V. Pai Vishwa Konkani Jeevan Siddhi Samman 2021 for the lifetime contribution to Konkani Language pedagogy, grammar, and lexicography.

Corrine A. Rasquinha, a social worker, and Padmanabha Kamath, a cardiologist, were conferred with the Basti Vaman Shenoy Seva Puraskar 2021. Ms. Rasqinha was felicitated for her enormous work on the destitute of the society through her White Dove Foundation. Dr. Kamath is the founder of Cardiology at the Doorstep Foundation which has established a network of Cardiologists and ECG machines in the rural India.

The awards carried a prize money of Rs. one lakh each and a memento.

Mr. Mauzo was presented with Temples of Goa, a coffee table book as a token of gratitude for taking the Konkani literature to the great heights.

Giridhar Kamath, Secretary, Konkani Bhas Ani Sanskriti Prathistan, also spoke.