Vishnuvardhana takes charge as Udupi SP

N. Vishnuvardhana took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Udupi district at the District Police Office here on Friday.
He took the charge from the Additional Superintendent of Police Kumara Chandra.
Earlier postings
Mr. Vishnuvardhana has served as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Bengaluru City, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mysuru. He had also served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Udupi district for about a year and a half in 2016-17.
Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Vishnuvardhana said that he would discuss with other police officers and then decide on his priorities.
