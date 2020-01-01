Mangaluru

Vishnuvardhana is UdupiSuperintendent of Police

more-in

Akshay Hakay is Superintendent of Police, ANF, Karkala

N. Vishnuvardhana has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police of Udupi district as per a notification of the State government on Wednesday. Mr. Vishnuvardhana, who was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Bengaluru, had earlier served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Udupi district.

The government has partially modified its earlier notification of December 31, 2019, posting Akshay M. Hakay as Superintendent of Police of Udupi district. Instead, Mr. Hakay has now been posted as Superintendent of Police, Anti Naxal Force (ANF), Karkala, Udupi district.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 10:29:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/vishnuvardhana-is-udupisuperintendent-of-police/article30453679.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY