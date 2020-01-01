Vishnuvardhana is UdupiSuperintendent of Police

N. Vishnuvardhana has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police of Udupi district as per a notification of the State government on Wednesday. Mr. Vishnuvardhana, who was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Bengaluru, had earlier served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Udupi district.

The government has partially modified its earlier notification of December 31, 2019, posting Akshay M. Hakay as Superintendent of Police of Udupi district. Instead, Mr. Hakay has now been posted as Superintendent of Police, Anti Naxal Force (ANF), Karkala, Udupi district.