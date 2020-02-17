‘Vishnugupta Vishwa Vidyapeetha will not be a commercial venture’

The Vishnugupta Vishwa Vidyapeetha, which will be inaugurated at Gokarna in Uttara Kannada under the auspices of Ramachandrapura Mutt, Hosanagara, on April 26, will not be a commercial venture, said seer of the mutt Raghaveshwara Bharati here on Sunday.

Speaking at a public interaction meeting organised by the managing committee of the vidyapeetha at the Town Hall, he said that fees will be applicable for joining courses in the university. But those who cannot afford fees will be offered scholarships from the mutt.

Initially, the vidyapeetha would offer a two-year course on the lines of the two-year pre-university course from this year. Admissions to the courses would be made on the basis of an entrance test. People, irrespective of age, caste and religion, can study in the university. Students from abroad can also join the courses, he said.

The vidyapeetha would be developed on the lines of the erstwhile Takshashila Vidyapeetha, he said and added that it would be “a resurrection of the Takshashila Vidyapeetha”.

To a question, he said that the vidyapeetha would also offer some courses through correspondence mode using the modern tools of information technology. It would help home-makers to learn skills like “paaka shastra” (culinary skills). Asked whether students who pass out of the university would fit in the job market, the seer said that the vidyapeetha has designed the courses in such a way that elements of modern education would also be taught.

Giving an example, he said that if a student who has learnt Vastu Shastra methodically and passes out after completing the course, such an expert would be definitely in great demand in society.

The swamiji said that Sanskrit will be the prime medium of instruction, though other languages would be used during the process of teaching.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, Y. Bharat Shetty, MLA, Mangaluru City North, U Rajesh Naik, MLA, Bantwal, and P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University, participated in the event.