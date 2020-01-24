Vishnugupta varsity starting on April 26

Seer of Ramachandrapura Mutt Raghaveshwara Bharathi said here on Thursday that the Vishnugupta Vishwa Vidyapeetha to be set up by the mutt in Gokarna of Uttara Kannada district will function from April 26.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the first batch will have 100 students and 25 faculty members. The vidyapeetha will be modelled on the lines of the ancient University of Takshashila and will focus on providing integrated Indian education with modern education. The vidyapeetha will require an initial investment of ₹ 50 crore, including statutory fees payable to the government bodies, he said.

He said that while the final aim is to provide education from first standard to post-graduation, to start with, classes will begin in seven departments of under-graduate and post-graduate courses. The vidyapeetha will have 12 faculty, 80 departments and 280 courses.

A note said that all knowledge attained by education in ancient India will be included in syllabi. Four vedas, four upavedas, six vedangas, epics, feasible art forms from the 64 ancient arts, agriculture and many more areas will form the syllabi. Students will also study modern languages and self-defence, it said.