Virus research laboratory inaugurated in Haveri

Home Minister and in-charge of Haveri district Basavaraj Bommai on Monday inaugurated a Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the premises of the district hospital in Haveri.
Speaking to presspersons after the inauguration, Mr. Bommai said that the government was efficiently handling all challenges arising out of the increase in COVID-19 patients and all necessary arrangements had been made in the district to attend to patients.
The Minister said that apart from COVID-19 tests, VRDL would help in testing various viral infections, dengue, HIV, among others. “Nearly 100 tests can be conducted in a shift and a total of 300 tests in a day at VRDL. Initially, 50 to 60 samples will be tested. Subsequently, based on the experience and capabilities of the microbiologists and laboratory technicians, the number of samples being tested will go up. As it is the first day, five samples have been tested on an experimental basis and sent to NIMHANS for authentication,” he said.
The Home Minister said that 16 ventilators have been installed at the Intensive Care Unit and another five had been sought from the government. A 50-bed isolation ward has been set up in district hospital and a 30-bed ward in Savanur. This apart, the Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to add 10 to 15 beds for COVID-19 patients in all the taluk centres, he said.
